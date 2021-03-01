First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.85

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 1047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $633.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

