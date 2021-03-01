First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.92% from the company’s current price.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,216. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

