First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.