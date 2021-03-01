First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE FEO opened at $14.77 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.