First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 740.3% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 740.3% from the January 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
