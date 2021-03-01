First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 740.3% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 740.3% from the January 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.