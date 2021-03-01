First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,132 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.