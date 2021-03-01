First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,741 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $44.65 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $988.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

