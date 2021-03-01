First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,553 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

