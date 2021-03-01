First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Option Care Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Option Care Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

