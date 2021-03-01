First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 177,086 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Sorrento Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 180,005 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

