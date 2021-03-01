First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after buying an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,497,000 after purchasing an additional 227,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

YNDX stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

