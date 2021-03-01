First Trust Advisors LP Buys 12,651 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $911.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

