First Trust Advisors LP Buys 17,642 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

