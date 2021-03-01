First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after buying an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alteryx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,022 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYX. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

NYSE:AYX opened at $95.60 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.07, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $66,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,251,151 shares of company stock valued at $257,074,027. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

