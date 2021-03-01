First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Athenex worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 29.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

