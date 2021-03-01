First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $85.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.44. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

