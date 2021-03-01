First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Yext worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $148,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 853,796 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,153. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.