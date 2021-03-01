First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.25 Million Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Enerplus worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 106.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.