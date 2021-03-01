First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.28 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 312.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207,603 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP opened at $24.79 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

