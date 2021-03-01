First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.32 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $264.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

