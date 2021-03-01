First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock opened at $94.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

