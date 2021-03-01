First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

