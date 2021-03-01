First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.