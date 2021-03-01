First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Vapotherm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $627.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

