First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,187 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.