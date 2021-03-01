First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.