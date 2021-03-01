First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth $14,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth $41,634,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth $7,723,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $30.75 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

