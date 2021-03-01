First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Integer by 199.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 127,001 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 344.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Integer by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 101,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Integer by 42.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 160,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.