First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in iQIYI by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iQIYI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

