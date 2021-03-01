First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $42.01 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $942.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.