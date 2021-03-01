First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after acquiring an additional 553,729 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

