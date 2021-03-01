First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $155.74 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.