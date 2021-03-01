First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 813,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 23.2% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in New Relic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $30,790,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $61.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

