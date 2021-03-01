First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,057 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY opened at $61.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

