First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,371 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,972 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $417,561. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDD opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

