First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,564 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

