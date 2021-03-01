First Trust Advisors LP Sells 36,394 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of International Seaways worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

INSW stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

