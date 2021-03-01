First Trust Advisors LP Sells 36,844 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

