First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,270 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:DFIN opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $867.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.