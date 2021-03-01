First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,449 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bruker by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.