First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 348.6% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

