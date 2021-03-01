First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 307.4% in February

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the January 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

