FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Update

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FTDL traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $24.70. 2,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. FirsTime Design has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
About FirsTime Design
