FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Short Interest Update

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTDL traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $24.70. 2,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. FirsTime Design has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

About FirsTime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

