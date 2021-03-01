Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

FIVN stock traded up $8.15 on Monday, reaching $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

