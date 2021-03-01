Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $163.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Five9 stock traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $20,666,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

