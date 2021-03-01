Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $8.15 on Monday, reaching $193.39. 12,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $6,383,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.