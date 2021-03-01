Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $205.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.05. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

