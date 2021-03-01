Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Five9 stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.05. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

