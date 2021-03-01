Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $9.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.69. 16,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.05. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.