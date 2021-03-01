Flash Market Capitalization Achieves $3.97 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1,322.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00508910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00463042 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.